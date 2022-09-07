Las Vegas police search Clark County administrator's home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched the home of Clark County public administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday morning.

This, after LVMPD officials sent a statement confirming officers were "serving search warrants" related to the homicide of local investigative reporter Jeff German.

German was found stabbed to death outside his home in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle Drive, near Tenaya Way and Vegas Drive on Sept. 3.

KTNV crews witnessed officers going in and out of Telles' home on Spanish Steps Lane, near Grand Canyon Drive and Sahara Avenue.

In a public update on Tuesday, Capt. Dori Koren shared new photos of a vehicle believed to be connected to German's killing. A vehicle parked in the driveway at Telles' home appeared to match the vehicle in photos Koren shared.

Earlier this week, Metro shared photos of a potential suspect who was seen in the area wearing a large-brimmed straw hat and a long-sleeved orange construction shirt.

In a statement to media on Wednesday, Metro officials didn't specify where they were searching.

"No further information will be provided at this time," they said.

This is a developing story.