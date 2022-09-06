LVMPD: 'Tremendous progress made' on investigation involving journalist's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Captain Dori Koren, head of the LVMPD Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau, held a press conference on Tuesday at 3 p.m. that discussed the ongoing homicide investigation of longtime Las Vegas journalist and investigative reporter Jeff German.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist Jeff German, 69, dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call.

The investigation, which began near the 7200 block of Bronze Circle, revealed photos of an individual thought to be the suspect wearing an orange, long-sleeved construction shirt and a large, wide-brimmed sun hat. The person also appears to be carrying a blue or gray shoulder or duffle-style bag.

Koren said a call came in Saturday. He said a person found German on the side of his home, stabbed to death. Police immediately activated “major case protocol” to activate resources across the department. Koren says investigators have worked non-stop.

Koren says the suspect was in the area "casing to commit other crimes," when German confronted him. An altercation followed, and the suspect stabbed German to death.

“We’ve made a tremendous amount of progress," Koren said. "But we still have a lot of work to do.”

Koren says they will continue to work non-stop until they identify a suspect indicating no suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about German's murder can contact LVMPD's homicide section at 702-828-3521 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Follow updates on this developing story at ktnv.com/jeffgerman.