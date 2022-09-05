Police: Suspect in Las Vegas journalist's murder was possibly 'casing the area'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two days after news broke that a local investigative reporter was stabbed to death outside his home, Las Vegas police are sharing photos of a potential suspect.

Photos shared by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials show an individual wearing an orange, long-sleeved construction shirt and a large, wide-brimmed sun hat, in addition to blue jeans, light-colored sneakers and dark gloves. The person also appears to be carrying a blue or gray shoulder or duffle-style bag.

Police located the images through the course of their investigation into the murder of longtime Las Vegas journalist and investigative reporter Jeff German.

German was found dead outside his home near Vegas Drive and Tenaya Way on Saturday morning, police said previously. Information from Metro officials indicated German had been dead for several hours before his body was discovered.

"At this time, it appears the suspect was potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred," police said Monday.

Detectives asked area residents to review their home or business security cameras to see if they captured video of this suspect. Specifically, residents in the area of Vegas Drive and Rock Springs Drive should check footage captured between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

"We take this case very seriously and our investigators have been working non-stop to identify and apprehend the suspect," said Capt. Dori Koren with LVMPD. "We enacted our Major Case Protocol immediately following our initial response and are using all LVMPD resources to maximize the progress of this investigation."

German spent decades as a reporter in Las Vegas, covering courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime for the Las Vegas Sun and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Review-Journal's executive editor, Glenn Cook said German had not communicated any concerns about his personal safety or any threats made against him to anyone in the newspaper's leadership prior to his murder.

Anyone with information about German's murder can contact LVMPD's homicide section at 702-828-3521 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

