Community reacts to loss of Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German

Twitter: Dina Titus, City of North Las Vegas, The Mob Museum
Jeff German was an investigative reporter for the Review Journal. Many are mourning the loss of German throughout Las Vegas and Nevada.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Sep 04, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Associated Press reported from the Review Journal and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that a 69-year-old Las Vegas reporter died Saturday night from stab wounds at his home.

Jeff German was an investigative reporter for the Review Journal. Many are mourning the loss of German throughout Las Vegas and Nevada.

U.S. Representative Dina Titus said German was a, "fearless reporter, and never shied away from tough stories."

Kate Bennett, a CNN reporter said that German taught her a lot while she was working for the Las Vegas Sun.

Senator Jacky Rosen also tweeted a statement saying that the loss of German is tragic.

The City of North Las Vegas tweeted that, "Southern Nevada is better because of [German]."

ADL Nevada tweeted that they are devastated by the news of German's death. They said, "thoughts are with his family. May his memory be a blessing."

The Mob Museum also tweeted a statement about German. They said their thoughts are with the friends and family of the review journal. "German dedicated over three decades to covering important stories in Las Vegas, including many about organized crime."

Marquette University officials said the university "extends its thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Jeff German."

Mayor Carolyn Goodman also talked about the journalist's death on Twitter, saying she was "shocked to learn of the death of the longtime Las Vegas reporter."

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto also tweeted about the news, writing that, "Jeff German was an effective and talented reporter. Devastated by his loss."

The office of Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford also released a statement:

"For decades, Jeff German spoke truth to power in the Silver State. This is a horrible, senseless tragedy," they said.

Ross Miller, a Clark County commissioner, also said he was saddened by the loss.

