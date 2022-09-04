Community reacts to loss of Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Associated Press reported from the Review Journal and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that a 69-year-old Las Vegas reporter died Saturday night from stab wounds at his home.

Jeff German was an investigative reporter for the Review Journal. Many are mourning the loss of German throughout Las Vegas and Nevada.

U.S. Representative Dina Titus said German was a, "fearless reporter, and never shied away from tough stories."

So sad to read about Jeff German’s death. He was a fearless reporter and never shied away from tough stories no matter who was involved. Many exposed need for reform which made our city better.https://t.co/OAfkDy2xP6 — Dina Titus (@dinatitus) September 4, 2022

Kate Bennett, a CNN reporter said that German taught her a lot while she was working for the Las Vegas Sun.

German taught me a lot when I was a cub working at my first paper, the Las Vegas Sun — where he was a legend. He was a friend, an incredible reporter, and a good man.

I pray for his family and that his killer is brought to justice. https://t.co/RpCiLLrVo0 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) September 4, 2022

Senator Jacky Rosen also tweeted a statement saying that the loss of German is tragic.

This is a tragic loss. Keeping Jeff’s family & loved ones in my thoughts. https://t.co/exsI1XVcSD — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) September 4, 2022

The City of North Las Vegas tweeted that, "Southern Nevada is better because of [German]."

Heartbroken over the senseless death of Jeff German 💔 Southern Nevada is better because of him. — City of North Las Vegas (@CNLV) September 4, 2022

ADL Nevada tweeted that they are devastated by the news of German's death. They said, "thoughts are with his family. May his memory be a blessing."

We are devastated by the news of Jeff German’s untimely death. Investigative reporters of Jeff’s caliber are beacons of truth in some of the country’s darkness corners. Our thoughts are with his family. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/v7iSRSwUkn — ADL Nevada (@ADL_Nevada) September 4, 2022

The Mob Museum also tweeted a statement about German. They said their thoughts are with the friends and family of the review journal. "German dedicated over three decades to covering important stories in Las Vegas, including many about organized crime."

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of @reviewjournal investigative reporter Jeff German. German dedicated over three decades to covering important stories in Las Vegas, including many about organized crime. https://t.co/tyRETgVVKz — The Mob Museum (@TheMobMuseum) September 4, 2022

Marquette University officials said the university "extends its thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Jeff German."

Mayor Carolyn Goodman also talked about the journalist's death on Twitter, saying she was "shocked to learn of the death of the longtime Las Vegas reporter."

Shocked to learn of the death of longtime Las Vegas reporter Jeff German. This was a senseless act of violence. Loss of life in this manner is always shocking and must stop. We will be closely following the police investigation. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) September 4, 2022

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto also tweeted about the news, writing that, "Jeff German was an effective and talented reporter. Devastated by his loss."

Jeff German was an effective and talented reporter. Devastated by his loss.https://t.co/ctjtoZfdxt — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) September 4, 2022

The office of Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford also released a statement:

"For decades, Jeff German spoke truth to power in the Silver State. This is a horrible, senseless tragedy," they said.

Ross Miller, a Clark County commissioner, also said he was saddened by the loss.