In latest jailhouse interview, Robert Telles claims Metro Police are engaging in misconduct

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles, the former Clark County administrator accused of murdering journalist Jeff German is now accusing Metro police detectives of misconduct in his criminal case.

In a jailhouse interview with Channel 13, Telles claimed he believes metro is blocking him from getting evidence proving his innocence in court.

"Metro is in a fight with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, spending potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in a supposed effort to get me exculpatory evidence that was on Mr. German's phone," said Telles.

Telles said he plans to file a motion that details the specifics of their wrongdoing.

"There is misconduct. There's perjury using illegal methods of surveillance. Illegally holding me at a police station while they supposedly search my house. And I say supposedly, because when I cannot personally watch that they're searching," said Telles. "The pleading that we're going to file tomorrow will show through and through that illegal records were obtained and a device was illegally used to monitor my cell phone. It's going to be very clear, even though we don't have all the evidence from the subpoenas yet."

Court records show Telles filed 22 subpoenas with the court, demanding access to all evidence in his criminal case. Attorneys for slain reporter Jeff German's employer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, filed an emergency motion seeking to quash those subpoenas.

On Thursday, Telles' motion for Judge Michelle Leavitt's recusal from his case was denied by District Court Judge Jerry Weise. Judge Weise said he found no evidence Judge Leavitt was biased or prejudiced towards Telles and said most judges would have acted the same way for someone trying to seek self-representation.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Robert Telles is back in court. He claims Judge Michelle Leavitt was “badgering” him and treating him unfairly. He’s asking the court to allow for Leavitt’s recusal on his case. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/0j6a0gExqS — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) March 30, 2023

Telles told Channel 13 he was shocked by the decision.

"If there's conduct that shows that the judge is not impartial, the judge should be disqualified by judge," said Telles. "It was just really shocking to see that a different standard was applied when that shouldn't have been. And, you know, I'm just going to go ahead and keep pushing and keep fighting."

Telles said for now, he plans to move forward with his case.

"If it gets to the point where Judge Leavitt does flaunt the law, she decides that, you know, there is no police misconduct in this case, then I will be going to the Supreme Court," said Telles.

In terms of seeking new counsel, Telles said he still has not found the funds.

Jung: Are you in the process of selling your property right now?

Telles: Yes, it's they're listed. I don't have any interest as of yet, no serious interest. But those properties in Arkansas are listed for sale. So after closing costs and everything, I'm probably going to pull 150 if I sell them at $500,000. So again, the truth of the matter is, I'm not lying. This is what I got.

Telles said he has a total of 5 properties in Arkansas he is trying to sell.

The family of Jeff German was seen in the courtroom Thursday for Telles' hearing.

Jung: The family of Jeff German was present in the hearing today. Were you able to see them and what were your thoughts?

Telles: I have my condolences. You know, this is it's sad when anybody's life is lost, no matter what the age. You know, everybody loves somebody, but, you know, so I do have my condolences. But I didn't kill Mr. German.

Telles is scheduled for hearings on two separate motions on April 5. The first motion is for one he filed asking the court to force Clark County Detention Center to provide him "lawful housing" and "legal research access." The second motion is the emergency motion to quash Telles' subpoenas filed by the attorneys for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.