Robert Telles files motion to dismiss lawyer, represent himself in upcoming trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a local investigative journalist, is set to make a bid on Tuesday in Las Vegas District Court to dismiss his lawyer and represent himself in the upcoming trial.

During a jailhouse interview, Telles told 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears that he plans to represent himself because he believes he was "framed" and several pieces of evidence in the case were "planted" by local law enforcement.

RELATED: Robert Telles claims he was framed, wants to represent himself in murder case

Telles has been through four attorneys in the past five months, all in an effort, he tells KTNV, to appear in court before his previously postponed November court date.

If allowed to represent himself, Telles would be entitled to know if the slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Jeff German had any information that would clear Telles of the charge against him.

In an ongoing case, the Review-Journal argues that reviewing German’s files could improperly expose confidential information about stories German was working on, violating First Amendment protections and Nevada state law shielding reporters from revealing contacts and sources.