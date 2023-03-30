Judge Weise denies Robert Telles' motion to recuse Judge Leavitt ahead of trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles appeared in Regional Justice Court on Thursday morning for a hearing on his motion to dismiss Judge Michelle Leavitt from his upcoming trial.

Telles raised concerns about Judge Leavitt's conduct after Telles waived his right to representation in February. During proceedings, Telles claimed that Judge Leavitt "badgered" and "harassed" him with a "deep-seated antagonism."

Judge Weise denied the motion after saying that Judge Leavitt's action was "probably the same thing most judges would do" and there was no reasonable evidence of bias against Telles.

"I know she made comments about this 'not being a game,' and it's not a game when somebody's liberty and interests are at stake," the judge said.

At the end of the hearing, Telles asked for the media to contact him so he could discuss an "urgent concern" with them, though he did not specify what the concern was.

A recent motion filed by Telles made allegations of severe mistreatment by security officers at Clark County Detention Center. These allegations include punishment in the form of withholding Telles' time outside of his cell and providing meals that are inedible due to mold.

Telles is currently being held without bail after he was accused of killing an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jeff German.

German published several reports that were critical of Telles' job performance in the months leading up to his murder. Telles was publicly critical of German on social media and his campaign website during a failed bid for re-election to the public administrator's office.

An autopsy report indicated that several stab wounds were found on German's body, as well as DNA from German's fingernails that belonged to Telles.

Telles told Channel 13 in a jailhouse interviewthat he hopes to have a private attorney by this summer. Until then, he said he will continue to represent himself.