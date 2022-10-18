Robert Telles asks to be released from jail during criminal case, court records say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former Clark County Public Administrator accused of killing a local journalist is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday morning.

Court records show Robert Telles is asking to be released from jail as his criminal case continues.

Telles is currently being held without bail at Clark County Detention Center, and earlier this month, a judge granted the county's request to remove Telles from his elected office.

Former Clark County Public Administrator, Robert Telles, is in court this morning. His wife (second photo/dressed in purple) is sitting directly across from him. Telles plans to ask for his freedom during todays hearing. More updates to come @KTNV https://t.co/Zfv2JM7TaN pic.twitter.com/6aFkjH7Bx7 — Alyssa Bethencourt (@a_bethencourttv) October 18, 2022

Telles is accused of stabbing local journalist Jeff German to death after German reported on misconduct in the administrator's office.

The preliminary hearing for his criminal case is scheduled for Oct. 26.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.