Robert Telles asks to be released from jail during criminal case, court records say

Robert Telles appeared in court on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for the third time to be formally charged by the District Attorney in the murder of local journalist Jeff German.
Posted at 7:18 AM, Oct 18, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former Clark County Public Administrator accused of killing a local journalist is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday morning.

Court records show Robert Telles is asking to be released from jail as his criminal case continues.

Telles is currently being held without bail at Clark County Detention Center, and earlier this month, a judge granted the county's request to remove Telles from his elected office.

Telles is accused of stabbing local journalist Jeff German to death after German reported on misconduct in the administrator's office.

The preliminary hearing for his criminal case is scheduled for Oct. 26.

