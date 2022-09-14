Police: Public Administrator Rob Telles grabbed wife's neck, yelled 'Kill me!' in 2020 domestic violence case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Investigates is learning more about the criminal history of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles.

The public official charged with murdering journalist Jeff German was back in court this morning but his hearing was delayed until next week.

Telles remains in custody, unlike the last time he was arrested for a violent crime in 2020—the second year of his four-year term as Public Administrator.

According to the arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Telles' wife Mary Ann Ramirez Ismael told officers that on the night of February 29, 2020, she and her husband had gone to the Bellagio.

While there, Robert became very intoxicated and they got into an argument.

They decided to go home, she drove, and the argument continued in the car.

It became physical when Robert grabbed her around the front of her neck.

She said she could still breathe and kept driving while he started trying to break things inside the car.

At one point, he hit her arm and the steering wheel, causing the car to swerve, but they did make it home.

Once inside the house, the argument continued.

She told Robert to go to sleep but he refused.

He continued yelling and at one point said, "Kill me!"

That scared her and their two children so much that they barricaded themselves in a room.

MORE INFORMATION: Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German, found dead at his home

He broke into the room and chased them as they tried to get away.

He kept yelling and after she called the police, the report says he grabbed her in a tight bear hug, refusing her pleas to let go.

The report says the force of the grab and Robert's demeanor frightened the children and one of them grabbed Robert from behind and tried to get between them.

When police arrived, they noted that Telles appeared heavily intoxicated.

He told police he didn't know why they'd been called and he didn't know why he was arguing with his wife.

But he tried to keep arguing with her while the police were there. When an officer tried to move Robert into another room, he got into the officer's face and began yelling at him.

When they tried to put him in handcuffs, he resisted by flexing his arms in front of his body.

He then collapsed into a chair and said he didn't want to be handcuffed in front of his kids.

He refused to stand up so officers had to forcibly remove him from the chair and put him facedown on the floor where they had to pry his arms out from underneath him.

They eventually got him in cuffs and took him to Las Vegas City Jail.

Telles was released on his own recognizance the next day and was later able to negotiate a dismissal of the domestic violence charge.

For resisting arrest, he got a suspended jail sentence in lieu of taking a behavior modification class called "Corrective Thinking."

After paying $418 in bail and following the court's 'stay out of trouble' order, that charge was also dismissed in March of 2021.

READ MORE: Clark County elected official appears in court after arrest for reporter's murder

To see the full report, click here.