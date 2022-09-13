Clark County elected official appears in court after arrest for reporter's murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County elected official accused of murdering a local reporter appeared in court on Tuesday.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson says the charge against public administrator Rob Telles carries the potential for a life sentence.

Telles appeared in court Tuesday morning in a hearing that was continued. He is accused of fatally stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, 69, at least seven times outside his home on Sept. 2.

Prosecutors filed a charge of open murder on Monday, adding increased penalties for the use of a deadly weapon and for the victim's age.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Wolfson said prosecutors consider Telles a flight risk if he is released from jail. They will push for him to be held without bail, or for a judge to set "very high" bail.

Telles is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20. He's expected to be formally charged during that hearing.