Public administrator Rob Telles removed from office after arrest for murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A District Court judge sided with Clark County and removed Robert Telles from public office on Wednesday morning.

Telles, the outgoing public administrator, was arrested last month in connection with the murder of Jeff German, a reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. German's reporting in the final months of his life included allegations of abuse and a hostile work environment during Telles' tenure, as well as an alleged inappropriate relationship between Telles and an employee.

After the judge's ruling on Wednesday, Clark County "will now move forward in appointing someone to fulfill the end of Telles' term which expires on January 1, 2023, when the new Public Administrator elected this November takes office," according to a statement shared with KTNV.

Telles already lost his bid for re-election during the June primary race.

The county's full statement can be read below: