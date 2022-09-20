Clark County seeks removal of public administrator following arraignment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a criminal complaint was filed against a Clark County elected official, who was accused of murdering a local journalist, the county is taking action to have him removed from public office.

Rob Telles, 45, appeared in court Tuesday morning and was formally arraigned for open murder. He was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of Jeff German, 69, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In a statement to media on Tuesday, Clark County officials said they had "taken the first step in asking the court to remove Robert Telles from elected office as the Public Administrator."

Telles was to remain in office through January after he lost his bid for reelection during the June primary. Now that he's charged with murder, the county wants to speed up that process.

According to county officials, "District Attorney Steve Wolfson has set the process in motion" to remove Telles from office.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks to media at Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 after public administrator Robert Telles was arraigned on a charge of open murder in connection with the death of a local investigative reporter.

"The next step would be for the court to take action and declare that Robert Telles has neglected to perform the official duties of the office and to remove him," officials said.

At that point, the county would be able to appoint a replacement until voters elect a new public administrator in November.

Among those running to replace Telles is assistant public administrator Rita Reid, who, along with other employees, brought allegations to German that Telles created a hostile work environment and had an inappropriate relationship with a coworker.

Prosecutors argued German's reporting on those allegations "ruined (Telles') political career and likely his marriage" before German was found stabbed to death outside his home earlier this month.