Assistant public administrator offers new insight on boss accused of murder. Watch the full interview here.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Assistant Clark County public administrator Rita Reid gives more insight on her boss, accused murderer Rob Telles, in an exclusive interview with Erielle Reshef of ABC's "Good Morning America."

Telles, the outgoing public administrator, is now charged with murdering investigative journalist Jeff German.

Reid spoke out about what she says she witnessed in the workplace before her boss was charged with the crime.

Exclusive: Asst. public administrator shares insight on boss accused of murder

"I realized that it was true, that Jeff had been found murdered," Reid told ABC. "My first though was Robert Telles. And then I thought, 'No, it couldn't.'"

Until his arrest last week, Reid served for three years alongside the public administrator. She says as a boss, Telles caused emotional stress and created a hostile work environment.

"He came into my office several times in a rage," Reid said. "You saw stress every day in multiple employees, and it just became worse and worse."

Reid also alleged Telles had an inappropriate relationship with an employee — allegations German first reported for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. It rocked the office dynamic because of the preferential treatment Telles allegedly gave the woman, Reid told ABC.

LVMPD Clark County public administrator Rob Telles was booked into jail for open murder in connection with the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Telles has denied that he created a toxic environment or had an inappropriate relationship, saying only that he turned to the colleague as a trusted friend for advice.

"One of our staff was told during one of the complaints that he had the right to have favorites in the office if he wanted," Reid said.

Reid told ABC she became so appalled by Telles' behavior, she ran against him in the Democratic primary in June. She and her coworkers decided to approach German with the allegations.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Jeff German, 69, was found murdered outside his northwest Las Vegas home on Saturday, Sept. 3. A longtime local reporter and investigative journalist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, German covered politics, courts, labor and organized crime throughout his decades-long career.

"So we decided that we would go public," she said. "We would try to talk to a journalist here in our community and see if somebody felt it was worthy of reporting."

German wrote a series of articles on Telles' alleged toxic behavior. Telles responded by venting his frustration on Twitter.

"Primarily, there were some things on social media where he was voicing that anger against the articles," Reid said.

In one blog post taking aim at German's reporting, Telles wrote:

"It was so ugly that you almost had to believe it was true. I can understand why you might have, with the writer's skill at pushing buttons."

With each article, Reid says Telles' combative response caused anxiety among the staff. He ultimately conceded the primary to Reid, but would remain in office through January.

"I guess maybe I felt there might be an encounter one day or an altercation, a verbal altercation," Reid told ABC. "But I just, I could never have imagined this."

LVMPD Photos shared by Las Vegas police show a person believed to be responsible for the murder of longtime investigative reporter Jeff German outside his northwest Las Vegas home.

Authorities believe Telles cased German's home, "lying in wait," according to a criminal complaint; then, disguised in a reflective vest and large hat, fatally stabbed German as alleged retribution.

German was stabbed seven times, according to a statement of probable cause for Telles' arrest. Investigators say they found DNA evidence linking Telles to the scene.

Reid said she believed German's commitment to their story cost him his life.

"Jeff paid with his life, for us, and that's how we see it," she said. "It's a very challenging situation to know that he's lost his life because of our story,