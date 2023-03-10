In new jailhouse interview, Robert Telles explains why he wants judge disqualified

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are more twists and turns in the case against former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles, who's accused of murdering local journalist Jeff German.

After asking the court four times for a new attorney, and then trying to represent himself, he now wants to disqualify the judge overseeing his case.

In an interview from jail on Thursday, Telles told Channel 13's Jaewon Jung why he wants a new judge. He said he felt Judge Michelle Leavitt was embarrassing him and treating him unfairly for trying to represent himself.

Telles full interview

Telles filed a motion on Thursday asking Leavitt to recuse herself. He said his hearing on Feb. 28 triggered his decision.

Eighth Judicial District Court / KTNV Former Clark County public administrator Rob Telles filed a motion on Thursday asking Judge Michelle Leavitt to recuse herself. Telles is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

TELLES: "After about 45 minutes of being questioned on whether I knew what I was doing and all these other things, it was really kind of excessive."

JUNG: "Do you realize not just Judge Leavitt, but many people could view you as a laughingstock because of your decision to represent yourself?"

TELLES: "I think that's one of the misconceptions about this situation. When folks heard from Judge Leavitt's mouth this was final, that I would have no choice to reengage counsel, that was actually not true."

In an interview with Channel 13 chief investigator Darcy Spears on Feb. 7, Telles said he wanted to represent himself to speed up his case.

13 INVESTIGATES: Robert Telles claims he was framed, wants to represent himself in murder case

Yet asking for a continuance would in fact delay a hearing on whether or not he should represent himself. But Telles said having Judge Leavitt recused wouldn't change the timeline for his trial.

"We still have about eight months until the trial, if the trial never moves," Telles said. "But again, like I said, having Judge Leavitt recused and intervening in the interim — eight months or so; it's not going to harm anything."

Telles said he remains hopeful that he might eventually hire a new attorney to represent him. Right now, he said he doesn't have the money.

"I've seen these alleged reports about me supposedly having much more money than I represented. That's not true," Telles said. "I just found out that it takes about half a million dollars to hire an attorney for representation in proceedings like this. I personally don't have that kind of money."

Telles said he is being framed and there are discrepancies in the case proving the killer isn't him.

JUNG: "So what would you say are those discrepancies? Because the DNA evidence overwhelmingly proves that you did it."

TELLES: "Like I said, I asked, you know, if that is true that it's my DNA. I don't know how it got there, because I did not kill Mr. German."

German, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, published several reports that were critical of Telles' job performance in the months leading up to his murder. Telles was publicly critical of German on social media and his campaign website during a failed bid for re-election to the public administrator's office.

13 INVESTIGATES: Emails from former Clark County public administrator may show motive for reporter's murder

In an arrest report, investigators wrote that surveillance video near German's home showed Telles "lying in wait" for the reporter before attacking him.

An autopsy report states German was stabbed at least seven times. DNA from German's fingernails was used to identify Telles as the suspect in his murder.

He hopes to have a private attorney by this summer. Until then, he said he will continue to represent himself.

In the meantime, he is being held without bail.