Ousted public administrator Rob Telles' financial records to be made public after judge's ruling

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles' financial records will be made public after a judge's ruling on Monday.

Telles, who was arrested in September for the murder of local investigative journalist Jeff German, initially requested a public defender. Appointing a public defender typically requires a defendant to demonstrate they are financially indigent and unable to afford their own representation.

As the elected public administrator, Telles had a reported annual salary of $120,000.

He was removed from office last week in another court ruling. Clark County officials will now appoint someone to fill the position until a new public administrator is elected in November.

Telles' criminal case is ongoing, and he is next expected to appear in court on Oct. 26. He's accused of stabbing German to death in early September.

German, a reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, wrote a series of articles exposing allegations that Telles created a hostile work environment at the public administrator's office, and that he had an inappropriate relationship with an employee.

