Jailhouse interview: Clark County elected official jailed for murder speaks from behind bars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time, we're hearing from Rob Telles, the Clark County elected official arrested last week for murdering a local journalist.

Speaking from jail, Telles offered his side of the story.

He is charged with open murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, who was found dead outside his home on Sept. 3.

Charging documents allege Telles disguised himself before "lying in wait" outside German's home in northwest Las Vegas. The reporter was stabbed at least seven times, according to documents obtained by KTNV.

Investigators say DNA under German's fingernails linked Telles to the crime.

German published a series of articles detailing claims from staff at the public administrator's office, including allegations of bullying and a hostile work environment under Telles. Staff also claim Telles engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a female coworker.

The outgoing public administrator lost his bid for reelection when he failed to advance from the June primary. In a blog post responding to the loss, Telles was outspoken in accusing German of "seeking to destroy me both personally and professionally."

A review of Telles' history reveals his arrest for murder isn't his first encounter with the law in Las Vegas. In 2020 — the year after he took office — he was arrested for domestic battery. He pleaded not guilty, and the charge was dismissed after negotiations.

