New 911 calls, body camera video show county official's arrest for domestic violence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Recorded 911 calls and body camera footage show what happened the night Clark County public administrator Rob Telles was arrested for domestic violence.

Telles now stands accused of the murder of longtime Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German.

KTNV obtained police body camera footage and the 911 call from the 2020 arrest.

“Hi, can you please send somebody here, my husband is going crazy,” says Telles' wife in a 911 call.

In the call, Telles’ wife expresses worry about the safety of her children. The operator asked if anyone in the home was hurt.

“He tried to hurt me, but it’s fine, he hasn't touched me since,” she says.

Body-worn camera footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows the moments officers arrived to Telles’ Peccole Ranch Home.

In the footage you can hear Telles arguing with police.

“You just want to take me down because I am a public official,” says Telles. “I did not touch anybody. I have not hurt anybody.”

Telles repeatedly told police he was being taken down because of his position as public administrator. At one point, Telles is heard asking the officer to contact an official at the Clark County Detention Center to vouch for him.

“So there is sufficient evidence to book me right now?” Telles asks an officer.

Telles was booked into jail that night for domestic violence battery and resisting arrest.

He later negotiated a dismissal of the domestic violence charge. As for resisting arrest, he got a suspended jail sentence in lieu of taking a behavior modification class.

Telles is now in jail again. He will be back in court Tuesday, Sept. 15 to face a murder charge in connection with German's killing.

