Las Vegas judge rules that Telles to be held in jail without bail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles will be held in jail without bond. That's the ruling of a Las Vegas judge in the murder case of local reporter, Jeff German.

Jeff German's killing continues to attract the attention of the nation.

Prosecutors now say physical evidence shows the reporter fought back against his attacker, which may have been the key to tracking down a suspect.

Telles stands before a judge for the first time in the case of Review-Journal reporter Jeff German's murder.

"A conviction is likely."

Prosecutor Richard Scow asked the court to deny bond, arguing the facts of the case demanded Telles remain behind bars. Starting with the anger Telles harbored toward German over a series of negative articles that led to him losing his re-election bid.

"Ruined his political career, likely his marriage, and this was him lashing out," Scow said. "The defendant lashing out at the cause of the unraveling of his life at this point. So we're asking that he be held no bail."

Scow says Telles immediately attacked German upon arriving at his home, mounting him, and stabbing him seven times.

Telles's arrest report indicates the 69-year-old's ability to fight back, however, may have cracked the case for police.

"Through the DNA recovered from the victim's hands and under his fingernails, they were able to identify they DNA of the defendant."

Telles's next court appearance is set for Tuesday.