Trial date for former Public Administrator accused of killing a journalist pushed to fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The trial date for a former Clark County official accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist has been pushed to November from its original April date, according to court records.

The initial scheduled start date for Robert Telles' trial was set for April 17 but was rescheduled after a status check hearing on Wednesday morning.

The new date for the jury trial will be Nov. 6, with a hearing to check on trial readiness on May 3.

Telles was arrested last August after Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside of his home. Las Vegas police later revealed that Telles' DNA was found on German's body during an autopsy, in addition to clothing found in his home that matched those worn by a person of interest.

Telles has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and is currently being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

