Las Vegas police search Clark County administrator's home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched the home of Clark County public administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday morning.

This, after LVMPD officials sent a statement confirming officers were serving search warrants related to the homicide of local investigative reporter Jeff German.

German was found stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 3.

Wednesday, KTNV crews witnessed officers going in and out of Telles' home on Spanish Steps Lane, near Grand Canyon Drive and Sahara Avenue.

In a public update on Tuesday, Capt. Dori Koren shared new photos of a vehicle believed to be connected to German's killing: a red or maroon 2007-2014 GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof, and a luggage rack.

A vehicle parked in the driveway at Telles' home appeared similar to the vehicle in photos Koren shared.

German, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, published several stories about Telles. Telles has publicly stated negative things about German and his reporting in the past.

A sign posted at the Office of the Clark County Administrator announced the building was "temporarily closed."

Reached for comment on the search at Telles' home, Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa wrote, "We have no comment at this time."

Earlier this week, Metro shared photos of a potential suspect who was seen near German's home, wearing a large-brimmed straw hat and a long-sleeved orange construction shirt.

In a statement to media on Wednesday, Metro officials didn't specify where they were searching.

"No further information will be provided at this time," they said.

This is a developing story.