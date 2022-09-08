Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks after county official's arrest for open murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is expected to release more information about a homicide investigation involving a county official on Thursday morning.
Lombardo scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. at the headquarters of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
WATCH IT LIVE:
This comes after the arrest of outgoing Clark County public administrator Rob Telles on suspicion of the murder of local investigative journalist Jeff German.
WHAT WE KNOW: Clark County elected official arrested after search related to local journalist's stabbing death