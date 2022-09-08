Watch Now
Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks after county official's arrest for open murder

Posted at 9:48 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 12:56:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is expected to release more information about a homicide investigation involving a county official on Thursday morning.

Lombardo scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. at the headquarters of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

This comes after the arrest of outgoing Clark County public administrator Rob Telles on suspicion of the murder of local investigative journalist Jeff German.

WHAT WE KNOW: Clark County elected official arrested after search related to local journalist's stabbing death

