Robert Telles to be formally charged in court for murder of local journalist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles, the Clark County elected official accused of murdering local reporter Jeff German, will be appearing in court once again on Tuesday morning.

This is Telles’ third time appearing in court, after his hearing on Sept. 13 was continued. He is expected to be formally charged during the hearing.

Telles is accused of fatally stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, 69, at least seven times outside his home on Sept. 2. Prosecutors filed a charge of open murder on Sept. 12, adding increased penalties for the use of a deadly weapon and for the victim's age.

After the first hearing, District Attorney Steve Wolfson told KTNV that the charge against public administrator Rob Telles carries the potential for a life sentence.

