Neighbors in Las Vegas react to arrest connected to reporters murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family, friends, and neighbors continue to mourn the loss of slain investigative reporter Jeff German.

His neighbors say after days of wondering who did it, they are relieved an arrest was made in the case.

“It kind of hurt, it kind of hurt because he didn't bother nobody,” says Jerry Thomas.

Jerry Thomas lives around the corner from where German lived and was killed.

“We got to know the guy and then I started following him in the paper you know.”

Thomas met German when he talked with him about a past story, he was relieved to hear about the arrest.

“They went after him, I am really proud of them,” he says.

D.A. EXPLAINS WHY SUSPECTED MURDERER ROB TELLES WAS FREED FROM CUSTODY BEFORE ARREST

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was walking around the neighborhood before allegedly stabbing the investigative reporter.

After linking a suspected vehicle to Telles and reviewing previously published stories by German, it lead Metro to Telles’ Peccole Ranch home where a search was conducted and he was eventually arrested.

“We had known about his article and what had been happening in the office of the administrator,” says Janet Balint.

Janet and Stephen Balint live down the street from Telles, she was stuck outside her home for hours Wednesday as law enforcement closed the neighborhood during the arrest of Telles.

They were shocked to learn the details of what is being alleged.

RELATED: Las Vegas judge rules that Telles to be held in jail without bail

“To commit a murder in the act of retaliation for investigative reporting is just even more sad,” says Stephen Balint.

LVMPD believes Telles was upset about articles written by German about him alleging wrongdoing in the workplace.

People are at ease knowing an arrest came quick.

“Oh it is a good thing, it sounds like they got the right kind of evidence,” says Balint.

Telles is set to be back in court Tuesday.

READ MORE: Former law school classmate recalls Robert Telles