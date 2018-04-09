Interactive Map: Shootings involving Las Vegas valley officers in 2018

Police in the Las Vegas valley have been involved in several shootings in 2018.

North Las Vegas police shot Antonio Aquino during a barricade situation in the 4200 block of Galapagos Avenue in North Las Vegas on April 6.

Officers Francisco Rivera and Padilla Mills fatally shot a man with a gun at the intersection of Madge Lane and Mabel Road in Las Vegas on April 6.

Officers Rafael Camacho and Kenshin Rose fatally shot Christopher Gatewood in the 2000 block of Paradise Road in Las Vegas on March 29 after police said he refused to drop a knife.

Officer Marcus Martin shot Alan Keith Baker in the 3300 block of Lingo Street in Las Vegas on Feb. 6. Body-camera video showed two shots that Martin fired and the sound of Baker shooting himself in the head after retreating from police.

Officer Bryan Davila shot Justin Blake in the 1800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas after police said he was waving a weapon at officers on Jan. 26.

Officers Celina Cruz and Anthony Raymond fatally shot Axell Vivas at 11636 Elcadore Street in Las Vegas after police said he shot and killed his wife on Jan. 26.

This is an ongoing list and will continue to be updated.