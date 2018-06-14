UPDATE: Police say man shot was armed robbery suspect

UPDATE AT 9:15 A.M. Police say that the man who was shot and killed by police on Thursday morning was a suspect in several armed robberies and carjackings.

Police say that a woman was carjacked a few days ago by a man with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. That vehicle was then used in other robberies.

The vehicle was spotted Thursday morning near Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue. Police approached the vehicle and saw a man asleep inside with an AR-15 on the passenger seat. They backed off and began setting up a perimeter.

The man woke up and began driving the vehicle towards the officers. After he did not stop, multiple officers fired upon the vehicle.

The man and the incident may be related to the shooting that took place near Stewart Avenue and Radwick.

This is the 8th shooting involving Las Vegas police so far this year. The deceased will be identified by the Clark County coroner.

ORIGINAL STORY

Las Vegas police are reporting a shooting involving a police officer near Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue on the east side of the valley.

There is a heavy police presence in the neighborhood.

Police later told members of the media that the shooting involved a robbery suspect, who was killed.

Police say a robbery suspect is dead after this morning's police shooting. no officers were hurt.

It is not known how many officers were involved in the shooting.

This is the 9th shooting involving police for 2018. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

