UPDATE: Police say man shot was armed robbery suspect

UPDATE AT 9:15 A.M. Police say that the man who was shot and killed by police on Thursday morning was a suspect in several armed robberies and carjackings.
Police say that a woman was carjacked a few days ago by a man with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. That vehicle was then used in other robberies.
The vehicle was spotted Thursday morning near Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue. Police approached the vehicle and saw a man asleep inside with an AR-15 on the passenger seat. They backed off and began setting up a perimeter.
The man woke up and began driving the vehicle towards the officers. After he did not stop, multiple officers fired upon the vehicle.