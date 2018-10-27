Armed man shot, killed by Las Vegas police; incident under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that involved officers early Saturday morning in the west part of town.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Floating Flower Avenue, a neighborhood near Lindell and Robindale Roads, at about 12:22 a.m. with reports of a suspicious man walking around carrying some sort of weapon.

Arriving officers were able to locate the man in the 5400 block of Tinker Toy Avenue and attempted to convince him to drop his weapon, what appeared to be a long stick.

The LVMPD said the man did not comply with the orders and was shot by officers after he was advancing towards them.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

This was 21st shooting that involved Las Vegas police so far in 2018.

Interactive Map: Shootings involving Las Vegas valley officers

The identity of the officers involved is expected to be released after 48 hours as the incident remains under investigation.