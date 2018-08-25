Man accused of stabbing two women shot by Las Vegas police

Joyce Lupiani, Bryan Callahan, Katherine Jarvis
1:51 PM, Aug 24, 2018
The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. Friday near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

The 17th shooting involving the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department happened Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. after police said the man stabbed two different women. 

Las Vegas police said a woman was riding the RTC bus when a man began stabbing her in the neck. The woman was able to get off the bus and get help. The man also got off the bus and put a different woman in a chokehold and began stabbing her.

Las Vegas police made contact near Spring Mountain and Rainbow Boulevard. When contacted by police, the man ran from officers armed with a knife and failed to comply with their demands. Police tried using a taser and a low-lethal shotgun but said neither were effective. One officer then fired shots at the man.

The man was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition. Both women were transported to the hospital and treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incidents were completely random.

This is the 17th shooting involving the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for this year and 7th in August.

 

 

