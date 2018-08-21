Las Vegas police officer identified after shooting at burglary suspect

Las Vegas police say a detective fired at a burglary suspect on Saturday night near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive.
Detectives from the Spring Valley Area Command were looking for a burglary suspect and house arrest escapee when they located him at a convenience store in the 8500 block of West Sahara.
The suspect ran away and the detectives gave chase. During the chase, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired one round. A detective shot back. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after and transported to University Medical Center with an ankle injury.