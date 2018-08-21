Las Vegas police officer identified after shooting at burglary suspect

Las Vegas police say a detective fired at a burglary suspect on Saturday night near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive.

Detectives from the Spring Valley Area Command were looking for a burglary suspect and house arrest escapee when they located him at a convenience store in the 8500 block of West Sahara.

The suspect ran away and the detectives gave chase. During the chase, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired one round. A detective shot back. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after and transported to University Medical Center with an ankle injury.

No one was shot during the incident.

The officer was identified Monday as 39-year-old Travis Linder. He has been with the department since January 2007.

The is the 16th shooting involving the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2018 and the 6th shooting this month. Police released more details in a press conference Tuesday.