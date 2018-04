NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Police fired shots during a barricade situation overnight near Deer Springs Way and Decatur Boulevard.

North Las Vegas Police first reported the incident around 11:15 p.m. Friday. They say they were investigating reports of shots fired in the area.

The barricade situation ended around 4 a.m. Saturday when the male suspect surrendered. He reportedly has non-life threatening injuries, though it is unclear if they are gunshot-related.