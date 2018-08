Las Vegas police are on the scene of the 2nd shooting in 24 hours involving Las Vegas police officers.

The shooting happened Saturday morning in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue near H Street.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The condition of the person who was shot is unknown at this time.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Shootings involving Las Vegas police officers in 2018

This is the 18th shooting involving the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department this year. A man was shot by police on Friday after he reportedly stabbed 2 random women near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.