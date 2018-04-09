UPDATE: Man shot by officer not expected to survive

UPDATE FEB. 8: Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank held a press conference Thursday to discuss additional details of the Feb. 6 shooting that occurred in the 3300 block of Lingo Street.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Shootings involving Las Vegas valley officers in 2018

The man shot was identified as 42-year-old Alan Keith Baker. He had previous assault and battery charges in California and outstanding traffic warrants in Nevada. Baker was also known to fight with police, Hank said.

Baker was transported to University Medical Center where he is in critical condition and not expected to survive, according to police.

The officer involved was identified as 58-year-old Marcus Martin, who has been with the department since August 1995. He is on routine paid administrative leave. Martin was wearing a body camera during the incident and police showed the video during the briefing.

The body camera video showed the two shots that Martin fired and the sound of Baker shooting himself in the head after he retreated from police.

Here’s the body cam video of Tuesday’s officer involved shooting @KTNV pic.twitter.com/lC8KZPcZZ6 — Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) February 8, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A man was shot by police in northwest Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lingo Street, near Grand Canyon Drive and Cheyenne Avenue. Officers first responded around 2 p.m. to a call about a suicidal man.

A caller from the residence indicated a man inside the house was threatening to harm himself with a gun or a knife and was possibly intoxicated.

Arriving officers located family members who were outside of the residence. As the officers were talking with them, the man came out of the front door and an officer attempted to talk with him.

The man then pulled a handgun out of the bathrobe he was wearing and pointed the gun at the officer. The officer fired rounds from his duty handgun, and the man retreated toward the house.

The man was found on the ground with a handgun. He is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

No officers were injured.

NOW: more resources arriving at #OIS scene. A source tells me an officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire on Lingo Street (near Cheyenne and Grand Canyon Dr.) @KTNV pic.twitter.com/0czdNQRMWf — Joe Bartels (@Joe_Bartels) February 6, 2018

#BREAKING we are on scene of an officer involved shooting near Cheyenne and Grand Canyon Dr.

No officers hurt. @KTNV #OIS pic.twitter.com/TyA4E51zYf — Joe Bartels (@Joe_Bartels) February 6, 2018

We're currently investigating an officer involved shooting at the 3300 block of Lingo St. in the northwest valley. No officers are injured. @LVMPD_PIO is en route. #LVMPDnews #OIS pic.twitter.com/rjqBUtS9ob — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 6, 2018

Mountain View Lutheran Church and School was on a soft lockdown after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.

Map of the area