UPDATE: Man shot by officer not expected to survive

The man shot was identified as 42-year-old Alan Keith Baker. He had previous assault and battery charges in California and outstanding traffic warrants in Nevada. Baker was also known to fight with police, Hank said.
Baker was transported to University Medical Center where he is in critical condition and not expected to survive, according to police.
The officer involved was identified as 58-year-old Marcus Martin, who has been with the department since August 1995. He is on routine paid administrative leave. Martin was wearing a body camera during the incident and police showed the video during the briefing.
The body camera video showed the two shots that Martin fired and the sound of Baker shooting himself in the head after he retreated from police.