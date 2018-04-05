UPDATE: Man indicted after waving weapon at officers in January

UPDATE APRIL 4: Justin Blake was indicted by a Clark County Grand Jury on the charges related to this incident.

RELATED: Las Vegas police release body-camera video from recent shootings

According to the indictment filed Wednesday, he faces charges of assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon, resisting public officer with use of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed pneumatic gun -- also known as an air gun.

ORIGINAL STORY

Las Vegas police say they shot a man Friday night after he pointed a gun at them.

Patrol officer were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard near the Stratosphere Tower to investigate report of man waving a gun.

The man refused to obey the patrol officers' commands and began running away. He then turned and pointed his gun at the officers, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

One of the officers opened fire and the man was hit. He was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

This is the 2nd officer-involved shooting for 2018. Per LVMPD police, the names of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.