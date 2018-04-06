Man dies after shot by officers in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the intersection of Madge Lane and Mabel Road, near Charleston Boulevard, in the northeast part of the Las Vegas valley.

We're currently investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred a short time ago at the intersection of Madge Ln and Mabel Rd in the Northeast part of the valley. Media staging area is at the intersection of Charleston Blvd and Madge Ln.#LVMPDnews #OIS — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 6, 2018

Las Vegas police held a briefing at the site of the shooting and stated that officers were making a traffic stop shortly before 5 a.m. when the man exited his car with a gun.

The man initially dropped the gun when prompted but then picked it back up. Officers directed him to get on the ground but when he refused they fired multiple shots.

Two women were reportedly in the man's car during the incident but their involvement is unknown. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The two officers involved will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation. Their names will be released in 72 hours according to department policy. It was revealed during the press briefing that the officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner after relatives have been notified.