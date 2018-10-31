Man fatally shot after hitting North Las Vegas police officer with pickup truck

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man is dead after being shot by North Las Vegas police officers Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 10:40 a.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street after the man was stopped by police. Officers got out on foot and walked toward the driver's window when police said he drove toward them and hit one of the officers. The officers then shot the driver.

Police said two officers were involved in Wednesday's shooting. Neither of them had body cameras as they were not part of the department's trial run with body cameras. One officer suffered a minor knee injury and was treated and released on scene.

Nearby Tom Williams Elementary was briefly on lockdown as a precaution.

Police said the man was not connected to the deadly shooting Tuesday night near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.