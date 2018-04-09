UPDATE: Officers that shot man who killed his wife identified

UPDATE ON JAN. 28: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the two officers who fatally shot a man that killed his wife on Friday. The man shot was identified as Axell Vivas.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Shootings involving Las Vegas valley officers in 2018

The first officer was identified as 30-year-old Celina Cruz, who has been employed with the LVMPD since Sept. 2007. The other officer, 33-year-old Anthony Raymond, has been with LVMPD since July 2006.

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending a review of this case.

UPDATE ON JAN. 26: Loved ones say the woman who was killed was the mother of six children. She had moved to Las Vegas for a great job opportunity about a year ago. We're told she had been with her husband, the alleged shooter for at least a decade.

ORIGINAL: Police say they fatally shot a man earlier today after he shot and killed his wife.

It all began shortly after midnight. It happened on Giles Street near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway.

Police say that four children were in the home when it happened. Three of the children are under the age of 10. The other child is a 16-year-old boy. Police say he called police to report that his mother had been shot by his stepfather. None of the children were hurt during the incident.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Murders investigated in the Las Vegas valley in 2018

After the shooting, the man left the home with a gun in a white 2005 Chrysler Sebring. There was some sort of confrontation after police tracked him down a couple of hours later and the man was shot by police.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Police say a man shot and killed his wife inside this home in front of their 4 children. Police later shot, killed him. pic.twitter.com/xfNlq7baJs — Marissa Kynaston (@marissaktnv) January 26, 2018

Detectives from the South Central Area Command began to look for the vehicle. At approximately 2:40 a.m. In the area of Elcador Street and Fern Tree Court, Patrol Detectives located what they believed was the vehicle driven by the man.

Patrol officers from the South Central Area Command were called to assist. Officers could see there was a lone male in the car and he exited with a gun in his right hand.

The man did not follow the officer’s commands and brandished the gun at them. Two officers fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him multiple times.

Medical personnel were called and they declared the suspect deceased on scene. The suspect was found to be in possession of a handgun.

This is the 1st officer-involved shooting for 2018.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.