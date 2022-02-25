Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

(KTNV) — Beginning early Thursday morning, Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian troops captured Chernobyl, the region in the northern part of Ukraine which represented the shortest path between Russian troops stationed in Belarus and the capital city of Kyiv. As the situation developed on Thursday, reports were that Russian troops had moved into the Ukrainian capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that any attempt to intervene in Ukraine would "lead to consequences you have never seen in history."

The U.S. and European Union responded by ordering more sanctions against Russia. NATO agreed to beef up its forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia.

As the conflict continues, 13 Action News will collect updated reporting here:

Feb. 24: A recap of what happened between Russia, Ukraine

Feb. 24: A humanitarian crisis in Ukraine grows as residents seek safety

Feb. 24: In video address, Zelenskyy says he is "target No.1" for Russian forces

Feb. 24: 'It's already a bloody war': Hall of Fame boxer, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says he'll fight for Ukraine

Feb. 24: Ukraine's health minister says at least 57 Ukrainians have been killed amid Russia's invasion

Feb. 24: Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack

Feb. 24: Photos: People flee Kyiv as Russia attacks Ukrainian capital

Feb. 24: Pain at the pump here to stay as Ukraine crisis impacts gas prices

Feb. 24: Russia has captured the site of Chernobyl disaster, Ukraine says

Feb. 24: U.S. prepares for possible cyberattacks by Russia as conflict in Ukraine escalates

Feb. 24: Thousands fleeing Kyiv as Russia commences full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Feb. 24: Wall Street reels, then recovers after invasion of Ukraine

Feb. 24: Biden announces new round of sanctions on Russia in response to invasion of Ukraine

Feb. 24: World leaders slap sanctions on the Kremlin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Feb. 23: Biden responds after explosions heard in Ukraine

Feb. 23: Speaking in Russian, Zelensky appeals to Russians to prevent war

Feb. 23: Ukraine warned Russia invasion 'imminent,' UN chief urges Putin to 'give peace a chance'

Feb. 23: US stock corrections deepen as Ukraine crisis continues amid warnings of an imminent invasion

