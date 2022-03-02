Las Vegas woman fears for the lives of her family in Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cries for help from Ukrainian families are being heard right here in the valley. A Las Vegas woman who is from Ukraine says she is devastated by the invasion.

Julia Bogdan is terrified. She has been on the phone with her family in Ukraine every day just to make sure they are still alive. She has witnessed hundreds of innocent civilians die and every day she wakes up in fear that her family will be next.

Bogdan received videos from her family that show the devastation and the aftermath of many missiles strikes that have hit her city.

“It is a war, and war leads to civilian casualties,” Bogdan said.

She is in constant communication with all 11 family members there.

“All of us here, we are having heart attack-like symptoms, but we know it is not a heart attack, it is just panic. We have tightness in the chest all day, every day,” she said.

Bogdan’s family says the invasion gets worse every day. She grew up in Kyiv and moved to Las Vegas at the age of 24.

Another video she received shows an attack that happened Tuesday morning. A missile hit a TV antenna tower. Bogdan says there were six to 10 civilians killed.

“It is very difficult, I understand that for them it is much more difficult for them being right there in it. It is also difficult for me luckily to be in a safe place and have to see that,” Bogdan said.

Her family is currently in basements to take shelter. They have left everything behind to find safety to make sure their families can be protected.

“You don’t know what is safe and what is not, what location can be safe, and which ones won’t because you never know where the rocket will end up,” Bogdan said.

She says her family has never seen anything like this before. In the midst of it all, they have heard gunshots and explosions just feet away from them.

Bogdan had a message for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He needs to pull out, he needs to go back. Ukraine doesn’t want him; civilians don’t want him," Bogdan said. "They are fighting them, and they are also killing lots of Russians."

She says that for her people, she sends them prayers.

“Glory to Ukraine, glory to heroes,” she said.

Bogdan’s family says there have been rumors that Russians are trying to cut their internet. She says Russia has bombed their TV antenna towers, not allowing her family to watch TV and get the latest news on what is happening. She says every day that her family is alive is a blessing.