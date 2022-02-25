Russian aggression to impact lives around the world

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A trip to the gas pump is about to get even pricier, and people like Scott Smith aren't happy about it.

"Now it's getting cheaper to fly than it is to drive," he said.

Smith hasn't been looking forward to a war between Ukraine and Russia driving up fuel costs from thousands of miles away.

AAA Nevada said the state's gas prices have already been 42 cents per gallon higher than the national average and expects prices to continue to rise as Russia, a major world oil producer, faces increasing sanctions from Western countries including the US.

"It's going to be a lot," Smith said. "It's going to go up. I expected it to go up to like $4.50 around here."

AAA said people could save money by making sure a car is well maintained, the tires are properly inflated, and people consolidate trips.

Jason Wolf decided months ago to avoid the issue altogether by buying an electric bike.

"I have a Toyota 4 Runner and I've had it off insurance since March," Wolf said.

He said it cost him about $3,000 to buy and customize the bike, but the investment was worth it to him every time he saw prices rise at area gas stations.

"It feels excellent man, and I'm going to keep riding," Wolf said. "As long as the electric keeps going, I can go."

That electricity could go out, however, thanks to another potential complication of Russia's war and US involvement.

Analysts have warned cyber attacks could spike threatening the aging US electric grid.

"If you take down one section it could actually ripple across the country," said cyber security expert and NetEffect CEO David Rounds.

Rounds said US infrastructure is vulnerable to cyber attacks and so are businesses small and large.

"If you take down enough small businesses through some hacking tool or vulnerabilities out there then you are affecting the entire economy," Rounds said.

Rounds said the time for businesses to invest in cutting edge firewalls and IT support has come, but the vast majority of hacks begin with user error like a worker clicking the wrong link and inviting harmful software onto a computer.

Rounds said businesses and individuals alike should train in cyber security to avoid making a costly mistake.