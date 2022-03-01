As news of terror continues to flow out of Ukraine, many Americans are stressed about what is to come next

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a time where there is a lot of uncertainty and confusion, people are understandably worried but there are ways that you can deal with this stress.

"Anxiety is born from uncertainty," - UNLV Director of Psychophysiology of Emotion and Personality Laboratory (PEPlab) Stephan Benning.

People are calling the Russian invasion of Ukraine World War III, but before you jump to conclusions, make sure you know the facts. That’s the first step in remaining calm.

"There was video footage from a video game that people have misinterpreted as being current Ukraine footage. That kind of fact checking and verification is important," Benning told us.

In this particular case, many details have been declassified.

People might feel like they don’t know what’s going to happen and have no idea. This is an unusually well documented invasion plan. So far the intelligence has been pretty well spot on, including it being within a week of it actually happening.

It may help to take a step back from the headlines.

"It can be important to not read all day, everyday as well. You can go to the other extreme as well thinking you have to keep track of every single development. One thing that people might want to do for themselves, is set a time for themselves to read over the days events. I will set a specific amount of time to read over the news and then I must be done with that after, let’s say 15 minutes," Benning suggested.

And if you are seeking help:

"People may not need to rush out and get therapy right now because they are feeling anxious. This has only been happening for a few days. The time when it would become important to seek some kind of therapeutic interaction or psychological intervention is when the thoughts and worries that people have may consume most of their day. Or stop them from doing the things they need to do day to day," says Benning.