Lee's Discount Liquor becomes latest to boycott Russian-made alcohol in support of Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee's Discount Liquor, a prominent liquor chain in the Las Vegas valley, says it is removing all Russian-made products from its stores.

The retailer is the latest business to announce a boycott on Russian liquor in support of the people of Ukraine.

Over the weekend, Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas held an event destroying all of its Russian vodka bottles and replacing them with Ukrainian vodka, and Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club announced it was pulling Russin-made vodka from its shelves at lounges nationwide, including Las Vegas.

Some states have gone as far as enacting bans. In Utah, the governor signed an executive order that will require Utah's alcohol beverage control department to remove all Russian-made and Russian-branded products from shelves in the state.

In a post on Facebook, Lee's Discount Liquor made a point to clarify that it is only removing Russian-made products from its shelves, not vodkas that are often confused as being Russian-made but are produced elsewhere.

It listed Stoli, Smirnoff and Karkov as examples of products you'll still find in its stores.

