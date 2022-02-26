Watch
Downtown Las Vegas eatery will destroy its Russian vodka, offer 'F--- Putin shots'

Posted at 8:12 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 23:12:54-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A popular downtown Las Vegas pizzeria is planning a unique effort to raise money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine after Russia's attack.

Evel Pie will destroy all of its Russian vodka bottles on Saturday and replace them with Ukrainian vodka, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post.

In addition, Evel Pie says it will sell "F— Putin shots" for $5 each and donate 100% of the proceeds to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

"We're calling on ALL bar owners around the world to follow suit," owners stated. "We love Russian people but Putin needs to go. Enough is enough!"

The promotion starts on Saturday, according to the Facebook post.

