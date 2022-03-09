Westgate Las Vegas creates a special cocktail for charity supporting Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Westgate Resorts and Westgate Las Vegas is now serving the "Ukrainian Lemon-Aid" to help the humanitarian efforts for people impacted by the war in Ukraine, the company announced in a press release.

The drink is made with Tito’s Handmade American Vodka, lemonade, fresh mint and blueberries. With every sale, $5 will be donated to World Central Kitchen. They are a charity serving meals to Ukrainians who fled their homes due to the crisis.

"We came up with the idea of using an American-made vodka and incorporating the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show unity and financial support to ease suffering during this awful conflict," said Chief Operating Officer Mark Waltrip. "We know that drinking a cocktail can’t change the world, but now it can at least help feed a Ukrainian family in need, and our American love and support can be felt.”

The "Ukrainian Lemon-Aid" will be served at the following locations:

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Edge Steakhouse

Fresco Italiano

Benihana

Silk Road Asian Bistro

Bar Sake & Robata Grill

Sid’s, The International Bar

Rikki Tiki Sushi

Superbook Bar

Along with serving this cocktail, Westgate announced that they will no longer serve any products produced in Russia as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

A Westgate spokesperson says that the cocktail will be available until at least the end of the month.