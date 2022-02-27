"F" Putin shots popular at downtown Las Vegas pizza bar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Despite being thousands of miles away from Ukraine, a valley business is showing its support for the country as it continues to fight invading Russian forces.

“Heart-warming. Honestly, I haven’t had that since the last time I was on the European continent.”

Miachal Turczyk hasn’t had Ukrainian vodka in a long time, but this time it was a special shot aimed at supporting his motherland. Evel Pie in downtown Vegas offering “F” Putin shots with proceeds supporting Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

“I think it matters to show that the fact that most of the world supports Ukraine. They don’t support Putin,” he said.

Turczyk immigrated to the u-s 30 years ago and still has family in Kyiv. He is invested in seeing Ukraine be free from invaders.

“It’s a fight for our western ideals. Western ideals of freedom and how we want to live our lives,” he said.

Evel Pie manager Taylor Funkhouser says the idea came after seeing Ukraine being invaded. She says in the first several hours of offering them, 48 bottles of honey pepper Ukrainian vodka were finished.

“The support and everyone coming in because they want to do what they can to support and just the community coming together, it’s been a really beautiful day,” she said.

Truczyk wants to make clear during this fraught time, there should be no hate towards the Russian people and anger should be directed instead at Vladimir Putin.

“I love Russian people. I have a lot of Russian friends. But Putin. He’s the cause of all of this,’ he said.

Evel Pie still has a few bottles of Russian-made vodka left in stock. For a $300 donation, you can purchase one to then go outside and dump it into the gutter And make your point heard.