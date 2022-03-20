Watch
310 Nutrition donates smoothie bar sales to help children in Ukraine

Darko Vojinovic/AP
Annamaria Moslovska, a ten-year-old from Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, smiles in a waiting room at the train station in Zahony, Hungary, Monday, March 7, 2022. After hearing bombs falling in her hometown of Kharkiv, Annamaria Maslovska left her friends, her toys, and her life in Ukraine and set off on a two-day journey with her mother to Hungary. From inside the train station at the town of Zahony, on Hungary's border with Ukraine, the 10-year-old said she is worried about her friends in Kharkiv after the messages she sent to them on Viber have gone unanswered. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 22:50:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From March 19 to March 25, 310 Nutrition is hosting a donation drive to raise funds for orphaned children in Ukraine.

According to the promotional flier, the smoothie shop is donating all of its smoothie bar sales to Abundance International which seeks to help orphaned children in Ukraine.

Promotional Flier for Donation Drive at 3-10 Nutrition

According to a a press release, Tim Sharif, CEO for 310 Nutrition, saw the stories about Las Vegas local Mark Davis and his efforts to help Ukraine. These stories inspired Sharif to do the same.

13 Action News spoke with 310 Nutrition Saturday and they said the donation drive will continue as long as the crisis continues.

Las Vegas Commissioner Michael Naft was at the donation drive this morning to show support.

Visit 310 Nutrition at 7325 S. Rainbow Blvd. Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89139 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to participate in the donation drive.

For more stories on Ukraine, including stories with Las Vegas connections, visit ktnv.com/Ukraine.

