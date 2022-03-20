310 Nutrition donates smoothie bar sales to help children in Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From March 19 to March 25, 310 Nutrition is hosting a donation drive to raise funds for orphaned children in Ukraine.

According to the promotional flier, the smoothie shop is donating all of its smoothie bar sales to Abundance International which seeks to help orphaned children in Ukraine.

According to a a press release, Tim Sharif, CEO for 310 Nutrition, saw the stories about Las Vegas local Mark Davis and his efforts to help Ukraine. These stories inspired Sharif to do the same.

13 Action News spoke with 310 Nutrition Saturday and they said the donation drive will continue as long as the crisis continues.

Las Vegas Commissioner Michael Naft was at the donation drive this morning to show support.

With my friends @310Nutrition on Rainbow/215. All smoothie sales are going to Abundance International through 3/25. Please support this @ClarkCountyNV business and this important cause. pic.twitter.com/q6RXDOOnhw — Michael Naft (@MichaelNaft) March 19, 2022

Visit 310 Nutrition at 7325 S. Rainbow Blvd. Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89139 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to participate in the donation drive.

