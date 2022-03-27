UNLV Symphony Orchestra set to play concert honoring Ukraine on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas's website, the UNLV Symphony Orchestra will play a concert titled, "For Ukraine," that will be conducted by Ukrainian-born Taras Krysa. The orchestra will perform works by Martinů, Skoryk, and Strauss.

The UNLV Symphony Orchestra performs at 3 p.m. March 27 in Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall.

Join us on March 27 as the UNLV Symphony Orchestra performs a concert dedicated to people of Ukraine https://t.co/TSbHMzQJwh — UNLV PAC (@UNLVPAC) March 19, 2022

Prices are $15 for all seats. There are $10 discounted tickets for the in-person event are available to seniors, military members, and UNLV faculty and staff, and all students. All students also may receive one free ticket with valid ID.

Tickets are available to order online, or over the phone at (702) 895-ARTS (2787). Tickets are also available for purchase at the UNLV Performing Arts Center Box Office.

The website says guests are welcome to park in the Cottage Grove Parking Garage. Parking is free after 7 p.m. Monday - Thursday, after 1 p.m. Friday, and all weekend.