Ukrainian business owner donating proceeds to Ukraine refugee aid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Inside of Karma and Luck, a high end Las Vegas jewelry store focused on bringing people and cultures together, people can find glittering stone, multi-cultural symbols, peace, and tranquility.

It has been a far cry from the bomb scarred lands of Ukraine where the store's owner Vladi Bergman's family has been fleeing the steady advance of the Russian war machine.

"Unfortunately, they have to leave their houses," Bergman said, "and a week ago they were trying to move to the Polish border. They cannot leave the country because men cannot leave."

Bergman was born in the now decimated city of Kharkiv, and shared pictures of him and his cousin sitting together in a toy car decades ago.

He shared another picture of his cousin, smiling ear to ear in a pool and holding his son, taken just a week before Russian troops crossed the border drove him from his home.

"Until the last minute, no one in Ukraine could believe something like this could happen to them," Bergman said. "They just woke up to this big nightmare."

Bergman said he's now doing what he can to help by donating a portion of a full week's sales to Doctors Without Borders who've been providing aid to refugees.

"They're building tents there. They're bringing the supplies," he said.

Bergman has had a history of helping Las Vegas non-profits by sharing the fruits of his success.

He said now, with his homeland bombed before his eyes, he's turning his attention abroad.

"Let's keep spreading the good Karma around the world, and peace, which is the most important thing right now," he said.

Bergman said sales running from March 13 through March 19 would go to Doctors without borders both in his multiple physical stores and all sales made through his website.