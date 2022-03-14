Special mass calls for peace in Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An outpouring of support to help the people of Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues. The west Las Vegas valley community coming together with donations with local Ukrainians sending a message of thanks.

“I’m addressing it to every person just to relate and to do everything that each one can to protect the peace.”

That’s how Mariana Sobol feels, singing the Ukrainian national anthem at a special mass. She and other valley Ukrainians have kept tabs on their families back home hearing stories of resiliency.

“People inside through the Telegram. They communicate and they share the few tablets of medicine and insulin,” she said.

This comes as the west Las Vegas community came together at Holy Spirit Church to call for peace in Ukraine. Vital aid like food, medical supplies, and money were donated to help Ukrainian efforts. Jenny Arata, who has family in Kyiv says the support has been strong.

“We’re all united in this fight for freedom and I’m realty grateful for the people that reached out to me,” she said.

Alina Oliva, who has family in Kharkiv says this overwhelming support has helped unite the Ukrainian diaspora.

“We’re so proud to be Ukrainians like never before and I really believe in this that we will win and be standing for our country,” she said.

Sobol says the community’s response and willingness to help will go a long way.

“This is going to be everyone’s victory of the whole world, and so that’s my message,” she said.

The Ukrainian community will continue to have events like these to help support their families and friends as war continues in the region.

