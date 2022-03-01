Average gas price in Las Vegas surpasses $4, projected to keep rising

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues Tuesday, gas prices, which were already rising, showed no signs of slowing down and may get even worse in the weeks to come.

The rise in prices is having an impact on families in Las Vegas. 13 Action News spoke with some drivers who say they’ve been reevaluating when and how often they drive.

"I drive for Lyft too and it really is expensive. I'm thinking of not doing it anymore because of the gas prices. It's high. It's really high,” said one woman.

In Nevada, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.04.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.62

Gas prices are the highest they’ve been since 2014.

Experts with AAA say prepare to pay even more because prices are expected to continue climbing in the coming weeks and months.