War in Ukraine: Gov. Sisolak concerned about possible cyberattacks on U.S. systems, infrastructure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak says he's watching the situation in Ukraine closely like the rest of us.

He tells 13 Action News Anchor Dave Courvoisier he is concerned about possible cyberattacks on U.S. systems and infrastructure.

RELATED: Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

Courvoisier: "The attack on Ukraine by Russia has a lot of people upset. Nevadans are part of that. They're very anxious about this. What's the potential impact on Nevada, and what would you say to calm Nevadan's fears?"



Sisolak: "The world is in a very delicate place right now. We need to do everything we can. I'm very concerned, not just about — and there's a huge potential for a great loss of life over in Ukraine, you know, for the people that are there — but I'm also concerned with Russia and the potential cybercrime that could come out of there into the United States."

The governor says international tourism is still down from the pandemic, so he doubts there will be any immediate impact on our local tourism economy.