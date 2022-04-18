Evel Pie makes $10,000 donation to help Ukrainian relief efforts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Evel Pie, the downtown Las Vegas pizza bar, wrote a check of $10,000 to World Central Kitchen to help further their Ukrainian relief efforts.

The money was raised from the bar's Ukrainian themed vodka shots, as well as guests paying to pour out Russian vodka bottles

PREVIOUS: With over $5K raised so far, Evel Pie will keep selling 'F--- Putin' shots for aid in Ukraine

Evel Pie, one of the first bars to ‘ban’ Russian vodka, has committed to continuing the fundraiser until the war on Ukraine subsides.

You can find updated reports on the developing war and refugee crisis in Ukraine at ktnv.com/ukraine.