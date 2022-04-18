Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Evel Pie makes $10,000 donation to help Ukrainian relief efforts

Evel Pie Check to Ukraine.jpeg
Evel Pie
Evel Pie General Manager and local member of the WCK chef corps Richard Verhagen and Director of Operations Victor Mercado with a presentation check for the World Central Kitchen.
Evel Pie Check to Ukraine.jpeg
Posted at 3:13 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 18:13:46-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Evel Pie, the downtown Las Vegas pizza bar, wrote a check of $10,000 to World Central Kitchen to help further their Ukrainian relief efforts.

The money was raised from the bar's Ukrainian themed vodka shots, as well as guests paying to pour out Russian vodka bottles

PREVIOUS: With over $5K raised so far, Evel Pie will keep selling 'F--- Putin' shots for aid in Ukraine

Evel Pie, one of the first bars to ‘ban’ Russian vodka, has committed to continuing the fundraiser until the war on Ukraine subsides.

You can find updated reports on the developing war and refugee crisis in Ukraine at ktnv.com/ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH